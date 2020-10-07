Several The Walking Dead Fan-Favorite Characters Join Brawlhalla

Ubisoft and AMC have come together for an epic crossover as several fan-favorite characters from The Walking Dead join Brawlhalla. There's been a lot of Walking Dead stuff happening lately with a lot of different aspects of pop culture. Last week we were talking about how the franchise has invaded Magic: The Gathering as they are slowly revealing cards one-by-one. This time around we're getting some characters added to Ubisoft's brawling fighter title as three fan-favorites join the mix. Starting next week you'll be able to play as Daryl Dixon, Michonne, and Rick Grimes in the game as individual fighters. Here's a little info from the devs about this crossover.

On October 14, their arrival in Brawlhalla will kick off an in-game event that will feature a new game mode where players and their friends have to fight off endless waves of walkers for as long as they can. The in-game event will also feature a new map depicting the survivors' prison from seasons 3 and 4 of The Walking Dead, a new podium, and a new KO effect. Michonne will be an Epic Crossover for Koji, Rick Grimes an Epic Crossover for Barraza, and Daryl Dixon an Epic Crossover for Ember.

As you can see, each character gets their own special moves and attacks just like every other character in the game. While we haven't tried it out yet, it looks pretty epic for The Walking Dead fans as you'll get you beat up everyone in sight as one of your favorites. Or maybe get beat up by one of them and enjoy it, who knows what you're into. In any case, we look forward to the addition when they put all three into the game next Wednesday.