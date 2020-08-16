Shadow Arena Adds Igrid And Starts A Two-Week Free Trial

Pearl Abyss has added a new character to Shadow Arena as Igrid joins the fight, along with two free weeks of the game. The brand new character is Igrid, as she becomes the 14th Hero to enter the arena, as she specializes in close-range combat using her axe and shield. Basically you're getting one hell of a brawler character, which is great if you're looking for someone to give you up close and personal contact. Not just with the enemies but with fellow characters inside the arena. Here's a little more info on her from the devs.

Igrid is a versatile fighter who uses her gigantic axe to deal crippling blows to her enemies. Although her shield is used primarily for defense, she can also use it to push back attacking enemies. Despite her heavy armor, Igrid is an agile combatant – her jump attacks can crush enemies, but they can also leave her open to counter attacks, so use them wisely.

On top of this, the devs are giving you a chance to experience her and the game as a while for free. Right now, Shadow Arena is hosting a free two-week trial period where all of the game's Heroes will be unlocked to play. You have a chance to dive in and play every single hero and try the game out until August 26th, 2020. That's not too shabby of a deal, especially now that you have a completely new character to try everything out on. You can read the entire set of patch notes, including the addition of Igrid here, and to see her in action you can check out the trailer below. But remember, you currently can just check her out for free and rack up some wins in the game if you'd like.