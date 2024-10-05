Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: heatran, pokemon, Team GO Rocket

Shadow Heatran Enters Pokémon GO With New Rocket Event

Giovanni returns to Pokémon GO, and this time Trainers are tasked with rescuing the Legendary Shadow Heatran from Team GO Rocket.

Article Summary Rescue Shadow Heatran from Giovanni during the Pokémon GO Rocket takeover event, October 8-11, 2024.

New Shadow Pokémon debuts: Caterpie, Mankey, Roggenrola, Venipede, Karrablast, and Shelmet via Grunts.

Expect more Rocket encounters, new Shadow Raids, and task rewards like Mysterious Components, TMs, and more.

Possible new Shadow Shinies as Team GO Rocket leaders use different Shadow Pokémon during the event.

A new Team GO Rocket takeover event is imminent: Pokémon GO Trainers. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, October 8, at 12:00 a.m. to Friday, October 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. This event will be played on top of the Galarian Expedition event, which will remain live.

Tuesday, October 8, at 12:00 a.m. to Friday, October 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. This event will be played on top of the Galarian Expedition event, which will remain live. New Shadow Pokémon: Shadow Heatran debuts! All battles with Giovanni will lead to a Shadow Heatran encounter. As a note to Trainers preparing for this battle, Heatran is a dual Fire/Steel-type. That means that it has a double weakness to Ground-types. You can earn a Super Rocket Radar to battle Giovanni by completing the new Team GO Rocket Special Research coming along with this event. You can claim this Special Research until the end of Pokémon GO: Max Out on December 3, 2024, at 9:59 a.m. local time. The following species will become Shadow Pokémon, obtainable through Grunts, for the first time: Shadow Caterpie, Shadow Mankey, Shadow Roggenrola, Shadow Venipede, Shadow Karrablast, and Shadow Shelmet.

New Shadow Shadows?: Likely! Niantic has confirmed that Team GO Rocket Grunts—and their leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo—are using different Shadow Pokémon, but does not specify which species will be included. Generally, we get a new Shadow Shiny or two with each shift.

Likely! Niantic has confirmed that Team GO Rocket Grunts—and their leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo—are using different Shadow Pokémon, but does not specify which species will be included. Generally, we get a new Shadow Shiny or two with each shift. Event bonuses: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration PokéStop Showcases will feature event-themed species

Shadow Raids: Tier One: Shadow Machop (can be Shiny), Shadow Grimer (can be Shiny), Shadow Exeggcute (can be Shiny), and Shadow Sudowoodo Tier Three: Shadow Pinsir (can be Shiny), Shadow Sableye (can be Shiny), and Shadow Mawile (can be Shiny)

Field Research: Taskes will reward Mysterious Components, Charged TMs, and Fast TMs.

The details of the wild spawns, non-Shadow Raids, and other features of the concurrent Galarian Expedition event can be found here.

