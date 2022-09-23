ShapeVS Set For Steam Release In Late September

Indie developer and publisher Smash Attack Aus announced that their new game ShapeVS will finally be coming out next week. This will be a 4-player scrum in which you'll be battling against each other in a variety of shape-related competitions to see who can master each level's challenge and manage to stay alive until the end. The games are frantic and quick to end but present a lot of fun when you all know what's up and what needs to be done. You can read more below and watch some of the alpha footage as the game will be released on Steam on September 29th.

ShapeVS is a 4 player local mini fast-paced, competition heavy multiplayer game wrapped in a sinister program. Battle it out across a variety of aptitude tests (mini-games) designed by Dr Reginald Pierce of ShapeTECH. Break the mould and help the minds at ShapeTECH "shape" the newest members of society. Through vigorous testing prove your worth amongst your friends, family members and more and show that YOU deserve your place in the new society. Local Multiplayer Frenzy: Battle it out in various different games that focus on different playstyles, controls and rules that you must overcome to win.

Eye on the Prize! Only those who have the drive, the power and the hunger to take victory shall be granted entry. Show off how good you are through taunts and other options. Make your opponents know who they're up against.

Power Ups Galore! The power to help or hinder is in your hands, each game comes with a variety of power-ups you can turn on or off. After a more balanced game, turn them off! Want something a bit more crazy, turn them on and watch the chaos unfold.

More to Come: We're a small team but we are aiming to expand the world of ShapeVS with new games, customisation options and a single-player experience focused around the world of ShapeTECH and its illustrious leader, Dr Reginald Pierce.