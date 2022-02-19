Shiny Attack Forme Deoxys Takes Over Raids In Pokémon GO

We have a new Tier Five Shiny release today in Pokémon GO! After a very brief feature of Normal Forme Deoxys, we're getting Attack Forme Deoxys as the Tier Five Raid Boxx from today, Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM. This continues our current run of raids that will go through every Deoxys Forme, giving each of them a Shiny release. Let's get into the details.

We have just three days to take advantage of Attack Forme Deoxys's Shiny release in Pokémon GO. On Tuesday, it will be replaced with Defense Forme Deoxys which means that it will not be available on a Wednesday. Unfortunately that, in turn, means that it will not be featured this month in a Raid Hour. Normally, Niantic offers extra Pokémon GO Raid Hours when a rotation doesn't hit on a Wednesday, offering up Monday evening as a special secondary Raid Hour. That is not the case here. No additional Raid Hours have been announced, meaning that both this weekend's Attack Forme Deoxys and next weekend's Speed Forme Deoxys will, unfortunately, be more difficult to hunt.

However, you'll need far less coordination to do Attack Forme Deoxys raids, so if waiting for other Pokémon GO players to join you has been a problem, this next bit may be your salvation: Attack Forme Deoxys is like Genesect in that it's a rare Tier Five feature that can be defeated by solo Trainers. Now, note that this is very difficult… but power up your Dark-types and Ghost-types, utilize Shadow Pokémon and Mega Evolution… and you should be able to take this raid down on your solo-dolo. If you can't pull it off, at least you do know that you only need one other trainer to respond to your Remote Raid Invites to help you finish the job.