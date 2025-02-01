Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Games for Change

2025 Games For Change Festival Dates Announced

The 2025 Games For Change Festival will be taking place in late June in New York City, as programming will be revealed later on

Article Summary Games For Change Festival 2025 set for June 26-27 at Parsons in NYC.

New theme: "Designing for Tomorrow" focuses on games, media fostering cross-sector collaboration.

Features keynotes, panels, workshops in Games & Learning, Civics, and Health tracks.

Introducing Masterclass series, new award category for platform-based social impact projects.

Organizers behind Games For Change have revealed dates for the 2025 festival, set to take place in late June. The event will take place at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York City, happening from June 26-27. Beyond some basic info on what to expect from the event, the finer programming hasn't been set in stone yet. We have more info from the announcement below as we wait to find out more in the months to come.

2025 Games For Change Festival

Under the theme "Designing for Tomorrow," the Festival will explore how games and immersive media can foster collaboration across generations, perspectives, and sectors. During the two-day Festival, attendees will engage in keynotes, panels, workshops, and networking opportunities centered around three primary tracks: Games & Learning, Civics & Social Issues, and Health & Wellbeing. XR programming will be integrated throughout all tracks. New this year, G4C will host a Masterclass series on June 25, where industry leaders and game design experts will lead in-depth learning sessions. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from high-profile gaming professionals as they share their expertise on topics like in-platform game development, the power of play and design, and securing funding. These are carefully curated sessions tailored for the G4C community.

The Games for Change Awards ceremony on June 26, a cornerstone of the Festival, will celebrate excellence in social impact games and immersive media. Categories include Most Significant Impact, Best in Innovation, and Best Narrative, among others. This year, the Awards ceremony introduces a new category, "Best Platform-Based Project," recognizing impactful games and immersive experiences created within established gaming platforms (such as Minecraft, Roblox, or Fortnite Creative) that leverage built-in tools and communities to drive meaningful social impact.

"For 22 years, the Games for Change Festival has been a meeting ground for cross-sector innovation in games and immersive media," said Susanna Pollack, President of Games for Change. "As our industry continues to evolve, we're expanding our programming to meet the moment. Our new Masterclass series and enhanced awards program reflect the growth and excitement of our sector. We're thrilled to return to Parsons, where we can build on this momentum and foster the next wave of collaboration and innovation."

