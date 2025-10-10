Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1998: The Toll Keeper Story, GameChanger Studio

1998: The Toll Keeper Story Announces Late October Release

After being announced a few months ago, 1998: The Toll Keeper Story has a release date as we'll see it later this month on Steam

Article Summary 1998: The Toll Keeper Story launches on Steam in late October, blending narrative simulation and survival.

Play as Dewi, a pregnant toll keeper making tough moral choices in the unstable country of Janapa.

Game inspired by the 1998 Asian financial crisis, focusing on everyday struggles during chaos and uncertainty.

Features 90s-inspired visuals and deep decision-based gameplay with significant consequences for every action.

Indie game developer and publisher GameChanger Studio has confirmed that 1998: The Toll Keeper Story will be fully released on Steam later this month. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a narrative sim game in which you play a toll keeper in the fictional country of Janapa, akin to the game Papers Please. You have to make the tough choices of who to let into a country filled with unrest. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be released on October 28, 2025.

1998: The Toll Keeper Story

You play as Dewi, a pregnant woman working as a toll keeper, caught in the middle of growing civil unrest and financial turmoil in the fictional Southeast Asian country of Janapa. The nation is crumbling—protests erupt, prices skyrocket, and trust in authority fades. Every shift, you inspect vehicles, verify documents, and decide who gets to pass—all while trying to stay safe, keep your job, and protect your unborn child. You're not a hero or a fighter—just a regular human being trying to endure overwhelming hardship. But even your smallest decisions carry consequences. Will you follow every rule, or look the other way when someone begs for help? Can you stay strong through fear, uncertainty, and pressure?

A Story of Survival and Motherhood : Make difficult choices not just for your safety—but also for your unborn child.

: Make difficult choices not just for your safety—but also for your unborn child. Narrative Simulation Gameplay : Check vehicles, documents, and identities while managing rising tension and limited resources.

: Check vehicles, documents, and identities while managing rising tension and limited resources. Small Decisions, Heavy Consequences : Every action matters: who you let through, who you turn away, what rules you follow or bend.

: Every action matters: who you let through, who you turn away, what rules you follow or bend. Distinct 90s-Inspired Visual Style : Fusing dot textures, old-paper aesthetics, and a blueish filter, the art direction echoes printed materials from the 90s—grounding the game in the mood and texture of its era.

: Fusing dot textures, old-paper aesthetics, and a blueish filter, the art direction echoes printed materials from the 90s—grounding the game in the mood and texture of its era. Inspired by True Events: This game is set during the 1998 Asian financial crisis, with Indonesia's situation serving as one of the primary inspirations. Set in a fictional Southeast Asian country, it explores the fear, chaos, and uncertainty of the era, challenging you to navigate through moral dilemmas where survival demands difficult sacrifices.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!