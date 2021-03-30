Shiny Bunnelby Debuts In Pokémon GO's Spring 2021 Event

Niantic has announced the details of the upcoming Spring 2021 event which will bring Shiny Bunnelby, Mega Lopunny, and more to Pokémon GO. Let's dive into the details of this Spring- and Easter-themed event.

Here are the full details of the upcoming Spring 2021 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, April 4th, 2021, at 10:00 AM through Thursday, April 8th, 2021, at 8:00 PM local. time

Shiny release: Bunnelby! It's the second-ever Kalos Pokémon line to be released as Shiny after Fletchling, and it's quite a nice one. It goes fully grey, with silvery tips to its ears.

Wild spawns: Flower Crown Pikachu, Flower Crown Chansey, Exeggcute, Marill, Plusle, Minun, Buneary, Bunnelby, and more. Flower Crown Pikachu and Chansey can be encountered as Shinies. The one bummer here is that there's no mention of one of the O.G. flower crown babies in Pokémon GO… sweet lil' Eevee in the wild, but keep on reading, as there will be a chance to get it another way.

Team GO Rocket encounters: Shadow Exeggcute encounters will be boosted.

New hatch release: Flower Crown Happiny which will be able to evolve into Flower Crown Chansey and Flower Crown Blissey. These will be available Shiny.

2KM Eggs: Exeggcute, Flower Crown Eevee, Flower Crown Pichu, Togepi, Azurill, Buneary, Flower Crown Happiny, Munchlax, Rufflet, and Bunnelby. Now, with Shiny Snorlax released, I'd assume that Munchlax could be hatched Shiny, but there is no specific confirmation and this is the first time we've had Munchllax available in Eggs since Shiny Snorlax's release.

Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny arrives in Mega Raids for the first time in Pokémon GO.

Field Research: Tasks will award Azumarill and Rufflet.

Collection Challenge: Rewards are set to include a Lucky Egg, Mega Lopunny Energy, and XP.

Bonuses: Double Hatch Candy, hour-long Lucky Eggs, half Egg Hatch Distance.

This is looking to be one of the most promising events of Pokémon GO's 2021. Good luck to all, fellow trainers!