Shiny Celebi Confirmed for Pokémon GO Along With New Events

We called that one, huh? Shiny Celebi brings its adorable little pink self to Pokémon GO this month with a brand new Special Research and event tying-into Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. Along with the debut of the first-ever Specia Research that awards a guaranteed Shiny Mythical, Pokémon GO debuts Shiny Rufflet and Explorer Pikachu along with a Jessie and James return. Here's everything you need to know about this historic event.

Details for the Shiny Celebi research in Pokémon GO include:

Launch time: Monday, December 14th, 2020, at 8:00 AM local time

According to the Pokémon GO blog, Jessie and James will lead this Special Research questline instead of Professor Willow.

Jessie and James will also be returning along with the Meowth balloon along with different Pokémon. In the current Pokémon Journeys: The Series show, species that have had interesting roles with Team Rocket are Ditto, Chewtle, Morpeko, and more… but perhaps more iconic members of their past roster could be featured such as Wobbuffet, Chimecho, Cacnea, Dustox, or Victrebel. What we can assume is that this means that there will be two new Shiny Shadow Pokémon added to the game.

There will be an Explorer Pikachu mini in Pokémon GO that will run from Monday, December 14th, 2020, at 8:00 AM to Monday, December 21st, 2020, at 10:00 PM local time. It will include:

New release: The new costumed Pokémon Explorer Pikachu in the wild and in raids. It will be the surprise Spotlight Hour Pokémon for December 15th. It will be released in its Shiny form.

Snapshots: Jessie and James.

As this runs, there will also be a full movie tie-in event running from December 14th, 2020, at 8:00 AM to Monday, December 17th, 2020, at 10:00 PM local time. It will feature:

Shiny release: Rufflet

In the wild: Hoothoot, Nuzleaf, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble, Durant.

In raids: Lickitung, Mawile, Flygon, Rufflet, and more.

In Eggs: Igglybuff, Smoochum, Elekid, Magby, Bonsly, and Rufflet 5 km Eggs.

Finally, they ended the post with a special one-day event featuring increased Jessie and James activity on December 25th, Christmas Day, from 8 AM – 10 PM local time.