Shiny Corphish Likely To Debut At Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Seville

Tickets are now live for Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Seville. This event is the first new Safari Zone to come to Niantic's hit game since the pandemic ended up delaying 2020's events until late 2021. Let's get into the details and talk about the elephant or, rather, lobster in the room: the likelihood of Shiny Corpish debuting at the event.

Here is what we can currently confirm about Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Seville based on today's announcement:

Date, time, location: Friday, May 13th, 2022, to Sunday, May 15th, 2022, at Parque del Alamillo, Spain's. This is Spain's first-ever Safari Zone event.

Friday, May 13th, 2022, to Sunday, May 15th, 2022, at Parque del Alamillo, Spain's. This is Spain's first-ever Safari Zone event. Theme: Niantic says, "Participating Trainers will be able to encounter a plethora of Pokémon that embody the spirit of Seville's fabled founder: Hercules!"

Niantic says, "Participating Trainers will be able to encounter a plethora of Pokémon that embody the spirit of Seville's fabled founder: Hercules!" Price: General admission tickets cost €21 (this includes applicable taxes and fees) and grant gameplay from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on the specified event days. Trainers can only pick one day to play. There are also early access tickets available. Early access tickets cost €26 (this includes applicable taxes and fees) and grant gameplay from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the specified event days. Tickets can be purchased here.

General admission tickets cost €21 (this includes applicable taxes and fees) and grant gameplay from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on the specified event days. Trainers can only pick one day to play. There are also early access tickets available. Early access tickets cost €26 (this includes applicable taxes and fees) and grant gameplay from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the specified event days. Tickets can be purchased here. Remote players: It seems that there will be no remote option for this event.

It seems that there will be no remote option for this event. Pokémon available: The graphic on the blog features Miltank, Solrock, Tauros, Unown E, Deino, and Corphish. Corphish is the only species pictured that doesn't have a Shiny released yet which makes it almost certainly this Safari Zone's new Shiny.

Regarding tickets, Niantic posted a notice to Pokémon GO's blog:

You will see "Tickets Available" next to the Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Seville event ticket if it hasn't sold out yet. Event gameplay will be available only at Parque del Alamillo on the specified dates and times. Note: Tickets to this event are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets are first come, first served and will be available for purchase while supplies last. We're excited to see you at Parque del Alamillo!