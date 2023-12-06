Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: cryogonal, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Shiny Cryogonal Debuts In Pokémon GO Catch Mastery Event

Niantic has announced Pokémon GO Catch Mastery: Ice which sees the Shiny release of Cryogonal and boosted Shiny rates for some spawns.

Article Summary Shiny Cryogonal makes a frosty debut in Pokémon GO Catch Mastery: Ice event.

Experience increased Shiny rates for Cryogonal, Snorunt, and Bergmite during the event.

Unlock up to 80 Cryogonal encounters through free and paid Timed Research quests.

Enhance your throw skills with double XP and Field Research tasks for Ice-types.

For the past few years since its release, Cryogonal has been one of the rarest encounters in Pokémon GO. Now, Niantic has announced the release of Shiny Cryogonal with a boosted Shiny rate through an event called Catch Mastery: Ice. This event will offer free-to-play Trainers a total of 40 possible Cryogonal encounters through a free Timed Research questline. Trainers willing to spend money on Pokémon GO can purchase an additional Timed Research for $2 USD that offers 40 more encounters with this rare Pokémon. Let's take a look at the full details of the event.

Here's what's happening for the Catch Mastery: Ice event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time New Shiny Pokémon: Cryogonal will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.

Cryogonal will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Snorunt (can be Shiny) and Bergmite (can be Shiny) will appear more frequently in the wild.

Snorunt (can be Shiny) and Bergmite (can be Shiny) will appear more frequently in the wild. Shiny odds: Snorunt, Bergmite, and Cryogonal will have an increased Shiny rate.

Snorunt, Bergmite, and Cryogonal will have an increased Shiny rate. Timed Research: Niantic offers 40 possible Cryogonal encounters with ten sets of Timed Research tasks asking Trainers to catch Ice-type Pokémon.

Niantic offers 40 possible Cryogonal encounters with ten sets of Timed Research tasks asking Trainers to catch Ice-type Pokémon. Paid Timed Research: There is an additional $2 USD Timed Research that will lead to 40 more Cryogonal encounters.

There is an additional $2 USD Timed Research that will lead to 40 more Cryogonal encounters. Field Research: Tasks focusing on Poké Ball-throwing accuracy will lead to encounters with Cyrogonal.

Tasks focusing on Poké Ball-throwing accuracy will lead to encounters with Cyrogonal. Event bonus: 2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.



Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO for the rest of the month:

December 5th – December 8th, 2023: Along the Routes

Along the Routes December 9th, 2023: Catch Mystery: Ice

Catch Mystery: Ice December 11th – December 15th, 2023: Adamant Time

Adamant Time December 16th – December 17th, 2023: Community Day Recap

Community Day Recap December 18th – December 25th, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 1

Winter Holiday Part 1 December 23rd, 2023: Wyrdeer Raid Day

Wyrdeer Raid Day December 23rd – December 24th, 2023: Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland December 25th – December 31st, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 2

The Along the Routes event is still live in Pokémon GO and focuses on the Shiny release of Hisuian Sneasel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!