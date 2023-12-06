Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: cryogonal, pokemon, Timeless Travels
Shiny Cryogonal Debuts In Pokémon GO Catch Mastery Event
Niantic has announced Pokémon GO Catch Mastery: Ice which sees the Shiny release of Cryogonal and boosted Shiny rates for some spawns.
Article Summary
- Shiny Cryogonal makes a frosty debut in Pokémon GO Catch Mastery: Ice event.
- Experience increased Shiny rates for Cryogonal, Snorunt, and Bergmite during the event.
- Unlock up to 80 Cryogonal encounters through free and paid Timed Research quests.
- Enhance your throw skills with double XP and Field Research tasks for Ice-types.
For the past few years since its release, Cryogonal has been one of the rarest encounters in Pokémon GO. Now, Niantic has announced the release of Shiny Cryogonal with a boosted Shiny rate through an event called Catch Mastery: Ice. This event will offer free-to-play Trainers a total of 40 possible Cryogonal encounters through a free Timed Research questline. Trainers willing to spend money on Pokémon GO can purchase an additional Timed Research for $2 USD that offers 40 more encounters with this rare Pokémon. Let's take a look at the full details of the event.
Here's what's happening for the Catch Mastery: Ice event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time
- New Shiny Pokémon: Cryogonal will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.
- Wild Spawns: Snorunt (can be Shiny) and Bergmite (can be Shiny) will appear more frequently in the wild.
- Shiny odds: Snorunt, Bergmite, and Cryogonal will have an increased Shiny rate.
- Timed Research: Niantic offers 40 possible Cryogonal encounters with ten sets of Timed Research tasks asking Trainers to catch Ice-type Pokémon.
- Paid Timed Research: There is an additional $2 USD Timed Research that will lead to 40 more Cryogonal encounters.
- Field Research: Tasks focusing on Poké Ball-throwing accuracy will lead to encounters with Cyrogonal.
- Event bonus:
- 2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO for the rest of the month:
- December 5th – December 8th, 2023: Along the Routes
- December 9th, 2023: Catch Mystery: Ice
- December 11th – December 15th, 2023: Adamant Time
- December 16th – December 17th, 2023: Community Day Recap
- December 18th – December 25th, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 1
- December 23rd, 2023: Wyrdeer Raid Day
- December 23rd – December 24th, 2023: Winter Wonderland
- December 25th – December 31st, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 2
The Along the Routes event is still live in Pokémon GO and focuses on the Shiny release of Hisuian Sneasel.