Shiny Galarian Ponyta & Pancham Are Now Live In Pokémon GO

Due to the initial post and the follow-up correction on Twitter, there has been some confusion over the release of Pancham and Shiny Galarian Ponyta in Pokémon GO. We can now confirm that both Pokémon debut today, with multiple ways of encountering them. Here's everything you need to know about today's arrival of this new Kalos species as well as the release of one of the game's most anticipated Shinies.

During the first part of the Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon GO, the community worked hard to catch 500 million Fairy-types to complete the Fairy Challenge. The challenge was completed ahead of schedule after less than a week of being live, despite Fairy-types really only spawning since the event itself started on Tuesday. Now, here's how these unlocked Pokémon can be found:

Galarian Ponyta: The Shiny version of this Pokémon will be one of the most coveted Shinies in quite a while, so it's likely that Niantic will increase its rarity after the event. Currently, it can be found in: Available in raids The Research Breakthrough box. Now, you would've had to plan ahead or just be incredibly lucky to land your Breakthrough on the day of release. If you have landed it today, that means you will have four Shiny-capable Galalrian Ponyta rather than three. Be sure to claim your first Ponyta after 10 AM today and to claim your fourth and final Ponyta before 1 PM Pacific on June 1st. Field Research AR Mapping tasks

Pancham: Available in raids Starting with the Luminous Legends Y event on May 18th, it will join the Strange Egg pool.



In addition to these new releases, triple catch XP has been unlocked by the Fairy Challenge and will run in Pokémon GO until the end of the Luminous Legends X event on Monday, May 17th. If you're working toward Level 50, this is definitely the time to grind.