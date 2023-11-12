Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic | Tagged: fashion week, Gothita, pokemon go

Shiny Gothita Debuts In Pokémon GO: Fashion Week 2023

Shiny Gothita, new costumed Pokémon, and returning costumes feature in Pokémon GO's next event, the annual Fashion Week celebration.

Fashion Week has come to Pokémon GO once again. Ahead of this event's kickoff, let's see how Niantic is celebrating.

Here's what's happening for the Fashion Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Date and time: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New Pokémon: There won't be any new Paldean releases, but three new Costumed Pokémon will be added to the game. Dragonite wearing sunglasses and a bowtie and Wooper wearing a beanie will be released. They will both be Shiny-capable. Wooper will be able to evolve into Quagsire with a beanie. Keep reading to see where to encounter these Pokémon.

Shiny release: Gothita can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.

Wild Spawns: Pikachu with a summer hat (can be Shiny), Diglett with a top hat (can be Shiny), Wooper with a beanie (can be Shiny), Croagunk with a backwards cap (can be Shiny), Gothita (can be Shiny), Frillish female (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), and Mareanie. Absol with sunglasses (can be Shiny) and Frillish male (can be Shiny) will feature as rare wild spawns.

5KM Eggs: Pichu with a summer hat, Wooper with a beanie, Smoochum with a bow, Shinx with a top hat, and Gothita (can all be Shiny).

Raids: Tier One: Diglett wearing a top hat, Wooper wearing a beanie, Sneasel wearing a fashionable costume, Furfrou (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Butterfree wearing a bow, Dragonite wearing a bow and sunglasses, Kirlia wearing a top hat, and Absol wearing sunglasses (can all be Shiny)

Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Butterfree wearing a bow, Diglett wearing a top hat, Wooper wearing a beanie, Kirlia wearing a top hat, Shiny wearing a top hat, Blitzle wearing a fashionable costume (can all be Shiny)

Event bonus: Collection Challenge resulting in an encounter with Dragonite wearing sunglasses and a bow 2× Candy for hatching Pokémon. Select avatar items will be on sale during Fashion Week. Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon. Paid Timed Research: A Fashion Week-themed timed Research will be available for $2 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). PokéStop showcases with Gothita and Mareanie.



