Shiny Kricketot Is Now Live In Pokémon GO For Fashion Week Event

As of 8 AM Pacific today, Shiny Kricketot has been released in Pokémon GO. This is one of the feature releases of the current Fashion Week Event, but the fantastic part about new Shiny Pokémon for longtime players is that spawns that were once ignored are now permanently enriched by introducing this Shiny potential to the game. Not only during the event but from now on, Kricketot will be available Shiny in the wild. Here's how you can get it.

Kricketot will be featured as a wild spawn during the Fashion Week event. Sometimes, new Shiny releases are gated behind raids such as Unown during this past summer's Enigma Week, in Research and extremely rare encounters as with Deino in Dragon Week, or in Gift eggs such as Smoochum with the bow in this current event. Kricketot is generally a very common spawn, so hunting this new Shiny may be challenging but will certainly be possible for all levels of players.

Kricketot, a Generation Four Bug-type Pokémon that hails from the Sinnoh region, is inspired by crickets, of course, but musical instruments as well. Though most trainers play with the sound off these days, consider turning it on the next time that you encounter one of these little musical insects. The sound that it makes when encountered is very unique, as is that of its evolution, Kricketune. Kricketune itself won't be available as a wild Shiny encounter, as it is a second-stage and those don't primarily get their own Shiny release (with a few notable and recent exceptions), but rather Shiny Kricketune can be obtained by evolving up a Shiny Kricketot.

This event will run until October 8th at 10 PM, and there will a very brief pause between events before the Autumn Event kicks off with the release of Shiny Kanto Vulpix the next day.