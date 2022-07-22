Shiny Panpour & Pheromosa Feature In Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin

Two new Shinies and a new Ultra Beast arrive for certain Pokémon GO players this weekend. Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin unlocks Shiny Panpour and Shiny Foongus for all players and introduces the Ultra Beast Pheromosa only for players at the in-person event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening this weekend at Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin:

Friday, July 1st, 2022, to Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Britzer Garten in Berlin, Germany. Unique features: Special Research: Leads to an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin. The global ticketed GO Fest leads to encounters with Land Forme Shaymin. We do not yet know if Shaymin will be able to Forme Change or if those who cannot attend the in-person events will have to obtain Sky Forme Shaymin in another way. New Shiny drops : Shiny Pansear and Shiny Foongus. These will be unlocked not only at the event but for all players. We just don't know the spawn rates outside of the event yet. Ultra Beast feature: Pheromosa. Real-world habitats: Each habitat will include its own Collection Challenge. Other on-location benefits: There will be a real-world Trading Post and Battle Ground to trade and battle with other Trainers. Other details: Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin is a three-day event, but Trainers may only purchase tickets for one day. Special opt-in features : Niantic writes: "Trainers may also add optional add-ons for Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin. These special add-ons may only be purchased when Trainers purchase their live event ticket and cannot be added later. Add-on bonuses will be active from Friday, July 1, 2022, to Sunday, July 3, 2022, and only within the Pokémon GO Fest location indicated. Raid Lover add-on (+€10.06) Up to 12 in-person Raid Passes total for each day Extra 5,000 XP for every raid Trainers complete successfully six extra Candy and three extra Candy XL after catching Pokémon in five-star raids Critical Hatch! add-on (+€10.06) ¼ Hatch Distance (not stacked with other similar bonuses) 2x Hatch XP, 2x Hatch Candy, 2x Hatch Stardust."

