Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 2

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both the main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with some more Grass-types.

Blipbug, Dottler, & Orbeetle: Doesn't Blipbug look like the perfect little gentleman? Orbeetle cards may have been a bit of a nuisance when they were by far the easiest Pokémon V to pull in Pokémon TCG: Vivid Voltage, but the entire line is nothing to scoff at in their Shiny form here. The blue looks amazing on these, and the new coloring of the Shiny burst effect over the silvery background is beautiful.

Gossifleur, Eldegoss: And here we go — two of my absolute favorites. The soft red and pastel greens in Gossifleur make it one of the best Shinies in the set, and Eldegoss also shines (pun unfortunately intended) on its card with its rosy pink and purple coloring. For those who love this card, Eldegoss also gets a Full Art Shiny V, but not as a numbered card in this set. It's a promo card that can only be found in the Shiny Eldegoss V tin, but hey — the tin also includes six-packs of Shining Fates, so it's more than worth it. Especially for such a gorgeous Shiny.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!