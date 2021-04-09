Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 25

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we finish with the Steel-types and move to the Normal-types.

Duraludon: Design-wise, Duraludon doesn't do much for me… but the Shiny version's icy blue color palette certainly enhances this rather geometric Pokémon. It's gotten a lot of attention during the Sword & Shield era as it appears in multiple sets and promos — but hey, it's a major new release of the current generation, so it's to be expected. Shining Fates has a special focus on Galarian Pokémon which is what sets it apart from Hidden Fates' primary focus on Kanto, so it would be weird if this one wasn't in the set.

Minccino, Cinccino: One of the non-Galarian Pokémon getting some love is a bit of a surprise here with Minccino, which looks like a little strawberry pastry in its Shiny form. Both Minccino and its evolution of Cinccino are S-Tier Shinies if you ask me, so it's awesome to see the Pokémon TCG choosing them of all Pokémon when looking back through hundreds of possible options. Now, Shining Fates' selection isn't perfect, with the Rowlet line appearing both in Hidden Fates and this new set being the best example of bad Pokémon choices, but selections like this more than redeems the set.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!