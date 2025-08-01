Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Swirlix

Shiny Rates Boosted for Combee & Swirlix in Pokémon GO Event

It's all about Bugs and Fairies for the upcoming Sweet Swarm event in Pokémon GO, which will boost the Shiny rate of Swilix and Combee.

Event runs August 3–6, featuring themed Field Research and Timed Research rewards.

No new Pokémon or new Shinies debut, but higher Shiny odds for both Swirlix and Combee.

Upcoming events for August teased: Cozy Companions, Shadow Raid Weekend, and more.

It has been a week of major announcements in Pokémon GO, including the arrival of Eternamax Eternatus in the Dark Skies and GO Fest 2025: Max Finale events. However, even as big things are brewing, the game will continue to roll out smaller events with narrower, more specific focus. This includes the newly announced Sweet Swarm event, which will focus on Field Research, the Fairy-type Swirlix, and the Bug/Flying-type Combee. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Sweet Swarm event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, August 3, at 12:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Sunday, August 3, at 12:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time New Pokémon: No new species will be released for this event.

No new species will be released for this event. Shiny release: No new Shiny Pokémon will be released for this event

No new Shiny Pokémon will be released for this event Event bonuses: Field Research: Event-themed Field Research and Timed Research tasks will award encounters with Combee and Swirlix, both of which can be Shiny. Increased chance of encountering Shiny Combee Increased chance of encountering Shiny Swirlix

Timed Research: Timed Research will also be available during certain times in the evenbt. This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks focused on catching Pokémon, spinning PokéStops, and other activity. The Timed Research will award the following: August 3 at 12:00 a.m. – August 4 at 11:59 p.m. local time: Encounters with the featured Pokémon: Swirlix 3,000 Stardust 25 Pinap Berries August 5 at 12:00 a.m. – August 6 at 11:59 p.m. local time: Encounters with the featured Pokémon: Combee 500 XP 3,000 Stardust One Lure Module Niantic notes: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before 11:59 p.m. local time for each Timed Research.

Timed Research will also be available during certain times in the evenbt. This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks focused on catching Pokémon, spinning PokéStops, and other activity. The Timed Research will award the following:

This is one of many events that has been announced for August 2025. There are other events that have been teased but not yet fully revealed, including…

Cozy Companions

Delightful Days: Taken Over: It's clear that this one is a Team GO Rocket event. It will almost certainly see Giovanni get a different Shadow Legendary Pokémon as well as a switch in the rotation of the Shadows being used by the Team GO Rocket Leaders.

Shadow Raid Weekend

Sunkissed Shores

