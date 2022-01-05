Shiny Slugma Debuts In Pokémon GO Mountains Of Power Event

The Mountains of Power event is set to begin in Pokémon GO this Friday. We can now confirm that this event will feature the release of Shiny Slugma. Let's take a look at the full details provided by Niantic.

Here are the full details for the Mountains of Power event in Pokémon GO.

Timing: Friday, January 7th, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Thursday, January 13th, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

Shiny release: Slugma! It will be available to hunt in the wild.

Slugma! It will be available to hunt in the wild. Wild spawns: Zubat Machop Geodude Slugma Nosepass (Notably available as a Shiny and quite a rare spawn outside of events) Barboach Onix (listed as an "If you're lucky" encounter) Ferroseed (listed as an "If you're lucky" encounter)

Timed Research: A questline focusing on catching, hatching, and Buddy Candy will lead to encounters with Beldum and the often raid exclusive Mawile.

Event bonus: Half walking distance to earn Buddy hearts

Half walking distance to earn Buddy hearts Field research encounters: Alolan Geodude, Slugma, Mawile

Alolan Geodude, Slugma, Mawile Raids: Tier One Alolan Geodude Beldum Bronzor Onix Tier Three: Ursaring Donphan Medicham Absol Tier Five: Heatran (Heatran will continue as the Tier Five boss after the event wraps) Mega Raids Mega Aerodactyl (Mega Aerodactyl will continue as the Tier Five boss after the event wraps)



In addition to all of this, Niantic sent over a narrative paragraph that may shed light on the ongoing Season of Heritage story in Pokémon GO:

Spark's intuition leads him to believe that the mysterious door's second mechanism requires the help of Rock- and Steel-type Pokémon to unlock it. Journey through terrain reminiscent of the mountains found in regions like Johto and Sinnoh, and work with Spark to unlock the next mechanism!

With a useful bonus and quite an exciting Shiny release, this looks to be another great event in a string of great events. I'm excited to see Niantic start the year off with such fun content. What do you think of this latest slate of events?