Shiny Tapu Fini Features In Pokémon GO Raids In May 2023 Shiny Tapu Fini debuts in Pokémon GO Raids in May 2023, completing the release cycle of Shiny Alolan Island Guardians at last.

Shiny Tapu Fini is just a few weeks away! Here are the new details for raids coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023 as we enter into the final third of the Season of Rising Heroes.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release May 2nd – May 9th: Shock Drive Genesect with a Shiny release

Shock Drive Genesect with a Shiny release May 9th – May 24th: Tapu Fini with a Shiny release

Tapu Fini with a Shiny release May 24th – June 1st: Regigigas, can be Shiny

Tapu Fini is the main feature of May 2023's raids, as it completes the cycle of Alola's Island Guardians getting their Shiny releases. The current Raid Boss, Tapu Bulu, will bleed over into May a little before getting replaced by Shock Drive Genesect. Shock Drive Genesect will be Shiny-capable for the first time, but Trainers are generally less excited about that because of how every Genesect Drive essentially looks the same except for a small spot of color on its back.

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023: Shock Drive Genesect, can be Shiny

Shock Drive Genesect, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 10th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny

Tapu Fini, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 17th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny

Tapu Fini, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 24th, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

Regigigas, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 31st, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

If you have yet to catch Shiny Tapu Bulu, don't wait up! It will not be featured in another Raid Hour. Its final Raid Hour was yesterday, so you have less than a week before Genesect returns.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro

Mega Slowbro May 2nd – May 11th: Mega Scizor

Mega Scizor May 11th – May 24th: Mega Pinsir, first time released

Mega Pinsir, first time released May 24th – June 1st: Mega Altaria

Weird that the Mega Scizor raid rotation doesn't match the Shock Drive Genesect raid rotation. Could this be an error?