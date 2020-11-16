Shiny Virizion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

Lugia leaves Pokémon GO raids today at 1 PM Pacific, replaced by the Swords of Justice trio that consists of Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Virizion, a dual Grass/Fighting-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form, which features a stunning flowery colorway. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Unova region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Virizion's 100% IVs.

Top Virizion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Virizion counters as such:

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Dril Peck)

Mega Charizard Y (Air Slash, Blast Burn)*

Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Aerial Ace)

Ho-oh (Hidden Power, Brave Bird)

Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

*Note that you can only have one Mega Pokémon at a time currently, so pick wisely.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Virizion with efficiency.

Tornadus (Air Slash, Hurricane)

Braviary (Air Slash, Brave Bird)

Unfezant (Air Slash, Sky Attack)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Zapdos (Charge Beam, Drill Peck)

Lugia (Extrasensory, Aeroblast)

Togekiss (Air Slash, Aerial Ace)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Blaziken (Fire Spin, Brave Bird)

Sirfetch'd (Fury Cutter, Brave Bird)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

As the least tanky of the Swords trio, Virizion can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to avoid a duo and get three or more players.

Catching Virizion

Virizion is centrally located but a bit close to the screen, so be careful not to chuck the ball too hard. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, should do the trick.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Virizion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions. This will make things a bit easier this week, as those are the same exact 100% IVs as Cobalion.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!