Shiny Zorua & Costumes Debut In Pokémon GO: Halloween 2023 Part 2

Shiny Zorua, new costumes for Pikachu & Gengar, and returning costumes from years past are coming in Pokémon GO Halloween 2023: Part Two.

The Halloween 2023 Event is now active in Pokémon GO, but it will switch gears next week. Here is what the costumed-themed second part of the Halloween 2023 event will introduce into the game.

Here's what's happening for the Halloween Event Part Two in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New Costumed Pokémon: Pikachu and Gengar will both wear "Tricks & Treats" costumes, pictured above. They are both festive and themed around harvest food items.

Shiny release: Zorua can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.

Zorua can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Zorua (can be Shiny), Murkrow (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), Yamask (can be Shiny), Fennekin (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), Noibat (can be Shiny), Tricks & Treats Pikachu (can be Shiny), and, as a rare spawn, Tricks & Treats Gengar (can be Shiny). Returning Costumed Pokémon in the wild include: Spooky Festival Vulpix (can be Shiny), Spooky Festival Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), and Halloween Mischief Puplup (can be Shiny).

Timed Research: New Timed Research will offer encounters with Zorua, Phantump, and some of the featured Costumed Pokémon from the event. The Greavard Timed Research that began with the Halloween Event 2023 Part One continues. The Spiritomb Timed Research that began with the Halloween Event 2023 Part One continues.

Event bonus: Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Costumed Pokémon have a chance to give additional Candy when caught. On October 31, costumed Pokémon will have a chance to give Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when caught. PokéStop Showcases with Drifloon and Phantump A remix of Lavender Town music will play through Halloween. It can also be heard here.

Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), Mismagius, and Greavard.

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), Mismagius, and Greavard. Raids: Tier One: Misdreavus, Gastly, Phantump (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Tricks & Treats Gengar (can be Shiny) Tier Five: Darkrai (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)



