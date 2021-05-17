Ships 2022 Will Give You The Power To Control A Shipping Company

Games Box and Ultimate Games revealed this morning a brand new sim-strat title on the way with Ships 2022. Another game in the long line of simulator games coming from European developers, this one will have you running your own shipping company out of a port, as you will be in charge of a series of different vessels. Ordering them to head into various directions in the real world, you'll be in charge of container ships, tankers, cruise ships, icebreakers, and rescue units. If that's the kind of thing you're into. The game doesn't have a release date, but we're guessing they're aiming for 2022.

"Ships 2022 is a continuation of Ships 2017 and at the same time a completely new and fresh opening for the brand. We are preparing very diverse gameplay, which will consist of a strategic and a simulation part. In the first one, we will manage the development of our own port complex – here Ships 2022 will be an extensive economic strategy. The second half of the game, however, will consist of conducting various sea expeditions, where we will manage, for example, a tanker or a rescue unit in order to perform specific tasks" – said Tomasz Supeł, CEO at Games Box S.A. "Ports and ships constitute one of the key elements in the entire bloodstream of international trade. In Ships 2022, we want to bring players closer to this fascinating world. Managing the port complex, as well as individual units and employees, will be a refreshing challenge for fans of economic strategies. The ability to independently lead various sea expeditions will, in turn, be a great diversion, as there is no place for boredom here either – there's something really special in sailing the seas and oceans."