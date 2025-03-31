Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eighth Era, Nice Gang, Perfect Day Games

Mobile RPG Eighth Era Receives New PvP Update

Those of you playing Eighth Era have a new update to enjoy this week, as players can now experience a new PvP option and more

Article Summary Unlock PvP Arena Mode at Level 9 and battle globally in asynchronous combat.

Join Arena Leagues for faction bonuses and season-end rewards.

Win real-world collectibles in weekly tournaments and new coins in Season Two.

Experience richer rewards, balance updates, and epic campaign enhancements.

Mobile game developer Perfect Day Games and publisher Nice Gang have released a new massive update for Eighth Era, giving the game a new PvP option. Players will now be able to compete against each other in asynchronous combat, but only after you reach Level 9. You can now build a team unique to your account to master tactical strategy against other players, as you can choose from 50 different heroes in thenew Arena Mode. We have more details below as the update is now live.

Eighth Era – PvP Update

PvP Combat in New Arena Mode : Compete head-to-head against other players from around the world in asynchronous combat. Players who reach level 9 will unlock the new Arena Mode and the ability to climb through the Arena Leagues to become the ultimate champion.

: Compete head-to-head against other players from around the world in asynchronous combat. Players who reach level 9 will unlock the new Arena Mode and the ability to climb through the Arena Leagues to become the ultimate champion. Faction Bonuses : Each new season brings a new set of highlighted factions that will receive big stat bonuses. Take advantage of these bonuses to dominate the Arena Leagues.

: Each new season brings a new set of highlighted factions that will receive big stat bonuses. Take advantage of these bonuses to dominate the Arena Leagues. End of Season Rewards : Climb the Arena Leagues to earn massive loot at the end of each Arena Season!

: Climb the Arena Leagues to earn massive loot at the end of each Arena Season! Compete with Players Worldwide for Physical Collectibles : Win real-world collectible trophies by claiming the highest ranks in weekly tournaments – tiered for new, returning, and advanced players.

: Win real-world collectible trophies by claiming the highest ranks in weekly tournaments – tiered for new, returning, and advanced players. More Heroes and More Collectibles to Win in Season Two | Late April : Compete against players from around the world to win freshly minted, limited-edition coins featuring playable season two characters. Players who finish in the top ten get a coin delivered right to their door.

Compete against players from around the world to win freshly minted, limited-edition coins featuring playable season two characters. Players who finish in the top ten get a coin delivered right to their door. Additional Patch Updates: Exhibit & Task Rewards: Exhibits and Tasks will now offer players even more rewards, with increased loot and better progression materials. Tournament System: Players will now have new ways to score tournament points and a more balanced system to rise through the ranks. Reward Reworks: Currency rewards have been balanced to incorporate more useful materials entering the game with Arena. Epic Campaign Adjustments: Common Equipment is getting the boot from Epic Stages, bringing players more chances at epic loot.



