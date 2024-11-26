Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: conor mcgregor

IO Interactive Removes Conor McGregor Content From Hitman

IO Interactive, the team behind the Hitman series of games, announced they are removing all Conor McGregor content from the series

IO Interactive has decided on what to do with the Conor McGregor content currently in Hitman: World Of Assassination. They're removing it. The company sent out a message on its Twitter/X account on November 25, letting fans know they will be taking the DLC out of the game. In case you're not familiar with it (and based on our reading of social media today, not a lot of people knew this existed), Mcgregor was added to the game this year as part of a DLC pack called "The Disruptor" in which he basically plays a fictional version of himself featuring his likeness and voice within the world of Hitman as part of the Elusive Target series, where you are tasked with taking him out. Now, the company has removed him from the game and killed the DLC.

"In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately. We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today."

The move comes after an Irish civil jury found McGregor liable for sexual assault after a woman accused McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in December 2018. This week, the High Court in Dublin ordered McGregor to pay the complainant €248k (roughly $257k). McGregor posted on social media that he would appeal the verdict.

As for the game content, most likely, players will receive an updated patch that will remove the content from the game. McGregor originally appeared in "The Disruptor" DLC, made available from June 27 to July 29 this year. The character's mission was again made available on November 15 and originally scheduled to stay there until December 8. YouTube trailers featuring McGregor's involvement with Hitman have also been made private.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!