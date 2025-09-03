Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Reveals Season 4: Heart Of The Dragon

Marvel Rivals released new information about Season 4: Heart Of The Dragon, including the addition of the Vanguard Angela to the mix

Article Summary Marvel Rivals Season 4: Heart of the Dragon launches with new map K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven on September 25

Angela joins the playable roster as a new Vanguard hero with unique Ichor weapon-shifting abilities

Game expands modes with permanent Arcade favorites like Clone Rumble and introduces Free Fight and Conquest

New features include Team-Up ability updates and a Favorites Bar to easily pin top heroes for quick selection

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed the latest content on the way to Marvel Rivals, as Season 4: Heart of the Dragon arrives later this month. Players will be getting a new character to try out as the Vanguard Angela arrives, along with a new map in the form of K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven. The game will also be released on PS4 as they will now let players who are never going to plunk down the money for a PS5 to join in the game. We have more details and trailers here for you to check out as the content arrives on September 12, 2025.

Marvel Rivals – Season 4: Heart of the Dragon

After three epic seasons, the storm at the center of the Timestream Entanglement has finally swept to the ancient East. The Capital Cities of Heaven, led by K'un-Lun, can no longer hide away in their pocket dimensions. The shifting currents of time have drawn these realms together, forming the Heart of Heaven. The Immortal Dragon, Shou-Lao, lies frozen in time, deep in slumber, creating the perfect opportunity for Doctor Doom to execute his sinister plans. The Heart of Heaven's convergence brings together story threads that have been weaving since Season 0, such as the mystery of the baby Iron Fist adopted – who has attracted her sister, the Hand of Heaven, once Asgard's Assassin – Angela. Also unveiled is that the ruler of the Eighth City, Dizang, is none other than Daredevil, who sacrificed everything in the war between gods and demons to cleanse the souls of the lost and give humanity a fighting chance. With angels and devils locked in conflict, and Doom's schemes brewing in the shadows, the fate of K'un-Lun rests on its guardians and whether they truly possess the "Heart of the Dragon."

Angela (Vanguard)

As a Vanguard and a formidable warrior, the one-winged angel can shape her Ichors, a type of liquid metal, into various weapons, wielding them with unparalleled skill! Angela can take the fight to the skies, transforming her Ichors into a razor-sharp spear, diving into enemy lines, and opening up opportunities for her team. In times of danger, she can morph her weapon into a shield to block incoming damage. And when the moment is right, she descends from above, transforming her spear into dual axes to crush foes and protect her allies!

K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven

Marvel Rivals is adding a new Convergence mode map, K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven, which launches on September 25. Season 4 will also include a new Team-Up ability along with updates to existing ones. There will also be a major update to Arcade Mode with fan favorites like Clone Rumble and Giant-Size Brain Blast coming back to be permanent parts of the game. Marvel Rivals will also be introducing Free Fight, a mode with no restrictions on duplicate heroes, and a Conquest (Annihilation) mode where players rack up points via KOs. Conquest, Doom Match, Conquest (Annihilation), Free Fight, Giant-Size Brain Blast, and Clone Rumble will now all be accessible from a single Arcade Mode hub. Players can queue for one mode or several at once, making it easier than ever to jump in and play. Marvel Rivals will also be adding a Favorites Bar. With the hero roster growing, now players can pin their most-played heroes and quickly find them during hero select.

