Shock Drive Genesect Arrives In January 2022 In Pokémon GO

Shock Drive Genesect is set to arrive this coming January in Pokémon GO as two other Legendary Pokémon make their return. Let's get into the details.

Here is all of the news regarding Pokémon GO's raids in January 2021:

Tier Five raids:

Kyurem: From now until January 7th, 2022. Shiny available.

From now until January 7th, 2022. Shiny available. Heatran: Friday, January 7th to Saturday, January 15th. Shiny available.

Friday, January 7th to Saturday, January 15th. Shiny available. Shock Drive Genesect makes its Pokémon GO debut : Saturday, January 15th, 2022 to Monday, January 24th, 2022. The Shiny will not be available. Genesect will know the attack Techno Blast.

: Saturday, January 15th, 2022 to Monday, January 24th, 2022. The Shiny will not be available. Genesect will know the attack Techno Blast. Regice: Monday, January 24th, 2022, to Tuesday, February 1st, 2022. Shiny available.

The following Raid Hours will take place during January 2022:

Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 from 6 PM = 7 PM: Kyurem

Kyurem Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 from 6 PM = 7 PM: Heatran

Heatran Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 from 6 PM = 7 PM: Shock Drive Genesect

Shock Drive Genesect Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 from 6 PM = 7 PM: Regice

The Mega Raid content will include the following:

Mega Abomasnow: From now until January 7th, 2022. Shiny available.

From now until January 7th, 2022. Shiny available. Mega Aerodactyl: From January 7th, 2022 until February 1st, 2022. Shiny available.

In addition to these Mega Raids, trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy in the Research Breakthrough. From Saturday, January 1st, 2022, at 1:00 PM through Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at 1:00 PM PST (GMT −8), trainers will be able to encounter Onix (with a Shiny chance) with bonus of Mega Steelix energy.

For those looking to raid now rather than waiting until January, here is the current raid rotation:

Tier One

Holiday Cubchoo with a Shiny chance

Holiday Spheal with a Shiny chance

Holiday Pikachu with a Shiny chance

Alolan Vulpix with a Shiny chance

Galarian Darumaka with a Shiny chance for the first time in Pokémon GO

Tier Three

Holiday Stantler with a Shiny chance

Holiday Delibird with a Shiny chance

Holiday Glaceon with a Shiny chance

Lapras with a Shiny chance

Tier Five

Kyurem with a Shiny chance

Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow with a Shiny chance