Shock Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO In May 2023 Our Shock Drive Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO in May 2023 will prepare you to defeat this Steel/Bug-type Mythical and hope for a Shiny.

A new Raid Rotation has come to Pokémon GO with a very specific theme: Steel-types and Bug-types. The two Pokémon heading up this Raid Rotation are the Steel/Bug-type Shock Drive Genesect in Tier Five raids and the Steel/Bug-type Mega Scizor in Mega Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shock Drive Genesect in Tier Five raids. Let's get into it.

Top Shock Drive Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shock Drive Genesect counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn

Mega Houndour: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Shadow Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shock Drive Genesect with efficiency.

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

Infernape: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shock Drive Genesect can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. If you are extremely well-prepared and get your Fire-types boosted by Sunny weather, you may be able to defeat it as a solo player

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!