Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shotgun Cop Man

Shotgun Cop Man Adds My Friends Pedro DLC

Shotgun Cop Man gets a little Devolver Digital synergy with its new DLC, as the game adds My Friend Pedro as free content

Article Summary Shotgun Cop Man adds free My Friend Pedro DLC with 51 new levels, bosses, and signature acrobatic moves.

Blast through hell using your weapons for both combat and movement in this intense precision platformer.

Experience over 150 campaign levels, tricky boss battles, and a full set of challenging gameplay modes.

Create and share custom levels with the built-in editor and Steam Workshop for endless community fun.

Developer DeadToast Entertainment and publisher Devolver Digital have confirmed the release date for Shotgun Cop Man. Players can experience 51 additional levels and content from their previous title, as the banana makes his presence known. We have more info and a trailer here as the DLC is totally free to download right now.

My Friend Pedro DLC

Utilize the power of sick moves and slow motion to battle and backflip your way through this hefty heap of challenging new stages, and face off against a selection of three fearsome and strangely familiar bosses. You can also enjoy a shotgun blast of new Pedro-inspired gameplay, including acrobatic slow-motion, skateboarding, breakable windows, swing ropes, frying pans, and zip-lines.

Shotgun Cop Man

Blast your way through hell in Shotgun Cop Man, a precision platformer where your weapons are your wings. Embark on a mission to arrest Satan armed with a devastating arsenal and a relentless thirst for glory. Propel yourself through hordes of irritable demons, devious traps, and thrilling challenges using the only two things you can trust: your wits and your weapons. Conquer the handcrafted campaign or dive into user-generated levels in this fire and brimstone-fueled mission to serve justice. Shotgun Cop Man's boomstick and pistol (and other devastating weapons procured on-site) aren't just used for slaying demons but traversing the depths of Hell as well. Your diabolical arsenal lets you jump, launch, and propel yourself through the game's challenging, chaotic levels, dodging enemies, leaping gaps, and scaling walls.

Firepower Propulsion: Master your movement through the twisted corners of hell as every shot propels you forward. Whether dodging enemies, scaling walls, or leaping impossible gaps, your weapons are the key to both survival and traversal.

Master your movement through the twisted corners of hell as every shot propels you forward. Whether dodging enemies, scaling walls, or leaping impossible gaps, your weapons are the key to both survival and traversal. Explosive Campaign and Challenges: Dive into an action-packed campaign at over 150 levels and face off against intense boss battles. Then, put yourself to the test and beat all the No Damage, Speedrun, and Kill All challenges. Keep the infernal fun alive with an ever-expanding choice of devious user-generated campaigns.

Dive into an action-packed campaign at over 150 levels and face off against intense boss battles. Then, put yourself to the test and beat all the No Damage, Speedrun, and Kill All challenges. Keep the infernal fun alive with an ever-expanding choice of devious user-generated campaigns. Create Your Own Hellish Playground: Let your creativity shine with the built-in level editor and Steam Workshop integration. Craft, share, and conquer custom levels to push the game and your peers to their limits.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!