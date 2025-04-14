Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deadtoast Entertainment, Shotgun Cop Man

Shotgun Cop Man Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Afetr being teased for several months, Shotgun Cop Man has a release date, along with a new trailer showing off more of the game

Blast through hell as Shotgun Cop Man, using weapons to conquer demons and traverse levels.

Over 150 levels and intense boss battles await in the explosive campaign and challenge modes.

Create custom levels with the built-in editor and share your work via Steam Workshop integration.

Developer DeadToast Entertainment and publisher Devolver Digital have confirmed the release date for Shotgun Cop Man. The team released the latest trailer, which we have for you above, showing off what the final version of the game is looking like. Along with the preview came the news that it will be released on May 1, 2025, for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the trailer!

Shotgun Cop Man

Blast your way through hell in Shotgun Cop Man, a precision platformer where your weapons are your wings. Embark on a mission to arrest Satan armed with a devastating arsenal and a relentless thirst for glory. Propel yourself through hordes of irritable demons, devious traps, and thrilling challenges using the only two things you can trust: your wits and your weapons. Conquer the handcrafted campaign or dive into user-generated levels in this fire and brimstone-fueled mission to serve justice. Shotgun Cop Man's boomstick and pistol (and other devastating weapons procured on-site) aren't just used for slaying demons but traversing the depths of Hell as well. Your diabolical arsenal lets you jump, launch, and propel yourself through the game's challenging, chaotic levels, dodging enemies, leaping gaps, and scaling walls.

Firepower Propulsion: Master your movement through the twisted corners of hell as every shot propels you forward. Whether dodging enemies, scaling walls, or leaping impossible gaps, your weapons are the key to both survival and traversal.

Master your movement through the twisted corners of hell as every shot propels you forward. Whether dodging enemies, scaling walls, or leaping impossible gaps, your weapons are the key to both survival and traversal. Explosive Campaign and Challenges: Dive into an action-packed campaign at over 150 levels and face off against intense boss battles. Then, put yourself to the test and beat all the No Damage, Speedrun, and Kill All challenges. Keep the infernal fun alive with an ever-expanding choice of devious user-generated campaigns.

Dive into an action-packed campaign at over 150 levels and face off against intense boss battles. Then, put yourself to the test and beat all the No Damage, Speedrun, and Kill All challenges. Keep the infernal fun alive with an ever-expanding choice of devious user-generated campaigns. Create Your Own Hellish Playground: Let your creativity shine with the built-in level editor and Steam Workshop integration. Craft, share, and conquer custom levels to push the game and your peers to their limits.

