Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate To Launch Next Month

The classic game of chess gets flipped on its board as Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate will be blasting onto PC this August.

Indie game developer and publisher trio Punkcake Délicieux confirmed Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate is being released this August. The game is a unique mix of classic chess strategy and roguelike tactics as they have taken the checkboard and turned it into a new kind of battlefield. You will replace your entire army with a royal shotgun, move pieces accordingly, and take out the enemy with your trusty shotgun by your side. You can check out the trailer below along with more info as it will be released on Augus 24th, 2023.

Chess, but all your army has gone over to the white side, leaving you with nothing but your royal shotgun and your wounded pride. Carried by your dark folly, you decide it's time to teach those white pieces to fear the Shotgun King. Every turn, you may either move your king or shoot at enemy pieces, after that, you'll need to move again to reload your shotgun. Avoid checkmate and kill the enemy king to complete the floor. After each floor, you may choose between two random combinations of one upgrade for you and one upgrade for the other side. Choose wisely and keep on winning floors and you just may get your kingdom back. The console version brings new graphics to the game, revised interfaces, and a new tutorial for monarchs still in training. The card codex and achievement board will keep you returning for more until you're good enough at chess to become the grand master of your local tournaments!

Choose wisely: Every turn, you may either move your king or shoot at enemy pieces, after that you'll need to move again to reload your shotgun.

Every turn, you may either move your king or shoot at enemy pieces, after that you'll need to move again to reload your shotgun. Avoid Checkmate: Kill the White King to complete the floor and move to the next level!

Kill the White King to complete the floor and move to the next level! Strengthen Both Kings: After completing each floor, you will upgrade your king… but also your opponent!

