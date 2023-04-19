Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Announces DLC & New Platforms Yacht Club Games will be bringing Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon to two new platforms, as well as some new DLC at the same time.

Yacht Club Games have announced a new DLC being added to Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, as they will be relating the game on two new platforms. First off, then Puzzler's Pack DLC will be coming to the game sometime later this Spring, and will come with a massive amount of content as you'll get new playable characters, tougher Quandary Challenges, new shiny Relics, a series of run modifiers, and several new areas. All of which will be completely free on all platforms. Speaking of which, the team confirmed the game is also coming to mobile devices, as well as on Netflix as part of its gaming library at the same time. We got more info on the DLC below.