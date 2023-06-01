Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Announces Puzzler's Pack DLC Yacht Club Games has announced the new Puzzler's Pack DLC will be coming to Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon via PC, console, and mobile.

Yacht Club Games revealed a brand new DLC pack is coming to Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, as players will soon be getting the Puzzler's Pack. This will be a completely free addition to the game for those who happen to have the base game on console or PC, but will require a Netflix subscription for the mobile version. The pack includes new playable characters, a new set of Quandary Challenges, several new Relics, robust run modifiers, and several expansive new areas to explore! We have the full dev notes below, along with the trailer, as the content drops on June 6th.

New Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Playable Characters Puzzle Knight – Everyone's favorite puzzle prodigy is now a playable character! While on your run, you'll be able to rotate surrounding foes clockwise to create convenient new combos! Mona – The green queen of Alchemy can now embark on her very own Pocket Dungeon adventure! Utilize her awesome alchemist abilities by exploding nearby potions. Chain them to get more bang for your buck!

New Battles, Boons, and Bosses: Keep your wits as sharp as your shovel, as new obstacles of all types await you in every level!

New Quests: Castle Quandary offers unique quests for each character. Completing these Quandary Challenges (Legendary Path, Character Quest, Trial of Offerings, and Refract Realm) will unlock new costumes, abilities, and more!

