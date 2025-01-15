Shroodle, Grafaiai, and Shadow Palkia arrive in Pokémon GO when Team GO Rocket cast a shadow over the current Fashion Week event.
Shroodle Debuts In Pokémon GO Fashion Week: Taken Over Event
- Pokémon GO Fashion Week: Taken Over by Team GO Rocket introduces Shadow Palkia and more Shadow Pokémon.
- New Paldean Pokémon, Shroodle, debuts in 12 km Eggs and evolves into Grafaiai with Shroodle Candy.
- Catch rare Shadows like Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott as wild spawns and in exclusive raids.
- Look for added bonuses like increased Team GO Rocket encounters and chances to forget Frustration.
A shadow will fall over Pokémon GO with a new Team GO Rocket-themed event. The current Fashion Week event will be "interrupted" by Fashion Week: Taken Over, where Niantic will introduce new Shadow Pokémon and even an entirely new species from the region of Paldea: Shroodle. Let's get into the details.
Here's what's happening for the Fashion Week: Taken Over event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Wednesday, January 15, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- New Pokémon: Shroodle debuts in 12 km Eggs. This is a new Paldean species, interrupting the recent wave of Galarian species releasing in the game. Shroodle will be able to evolve into Grafaiai with 50 Shroodle Candy.
- New Shadow Legendary: Palkia has been corrupted by Giovanni and can be encountered as a Shadow Pokémon. A free Special Research will tie into this event, rewarding a Super Rocket Radar that will help you find GIovanni. Niantic notes that you can claim this Special Research until the end of Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny on March 4, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. local time.
- New Shadow Pokémon: New Shadow species debut, including:
- Shadow Taillow
- Shadow Snivy
- Shadow Tepig
- Shadow Oshawott
- Shadow Trubbish
- Shadow Bunnelby
- Wild Spawns: The spawns seen in the standard Fashion Week event will continue. You can see a breakdown of the main event here.
- Event bonuses:
- Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.
- You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.
- Photobombs: Groagunk wearing a cap may appear when taking snapshots during Fashion Week: Taken Over.
- Field Research: Mysterious Components, Charged TMs, Fast TMs
- An event-themed Collection Challenge will award Stardust and an encounter with Trubbish
- PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed species
- Shadow Raids:
- One-Star Raids: Shadow Nidoran ♀ (can be Shiny), Shadow Nidoran ♂ (can be Shiny), Shadow Ralts (can be Shiny), and Shadow Totodile
- Three-Star Raids: Shadow Electabuzz, Shadow Magmar, Shadow Wobbuffet
