Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, pokemon, Shroodle

Shroodle Debuts In Pokémon GO Fashion Week: Taken Over Event

Shroodle, Grafaiai, and Shadow Palkia arrive in Pokémon GO when Team GO Rocket cast a shadow over the current Fashion Week event.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Fashion Week: Taken Over by Team GO Rocket introduces Shadow Palkia and more Shadow Pokémon.

New Paldean Pokémon, Shroodle, debuts in 12 km Eggs and evolves into Grafaiai with Shroodle Candy.

Catch rare Shadows like Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott as wild spawns and in exclusive raids.

Look for added bonuses like increased Team GO Rocket encounters and chances to forget Frustration.

A shadow will fall over Pokémon GO with a new Team GO Rocket-themed event. The current Fashion Week event will be "interrupted" by Fashion Week: Taken Over, where Niantic will introduce new Shadow Pokémon and even an entirely new species from the region of Paldea: Shroodle. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Fashion Week: Taken Over event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, January 15, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, January 15, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Shroodle debuts in 12 km Eggs. This is a new Paldean species, interrupting the recent wave of Galarian species releasing in the game. Shroodle will be able to evolve into Grafaiai with 50 Shroodle Candy.

Shroodle debuts in 12 km Eggs. This is a new Paldean species, interrupting the recent wave of Galarian species releasing in the game. Shroodle will be able to evolve into Grafaiai with 50 Shroodle Candy. New Shadow Legendary: Palkia has been corrupted by Giovanni and can be encountered as a Shadow Pokémon. A free Special Research will tie into this event, rewarding a Super Rocket Radar that will help you find GIovanni. Niantic notes that you can claim this Special Research until the end of Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny on March 4, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. local time.

Palkia has been corrupted by Giovanni and can be encountered as a Shadow Pokémon. A free Special Research will tie into this event, rewarding a Super Rocket Radar that will help you find GIovanni. Niantic notes that you can claim this Special Research until the end of Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny on March 4, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. local time. New Shadow Pokémon: New Shadow species debut, including: Shadow Taillow Shadow Snivy Shadow Tepig Shadow Oshawott Shadow Trubbish Shadow Bunnelby

New Shadow species debut, including: Wild Spawns: The spawns seen in the standard Fashion Week event will continue. You can see a breakdown of the main event here.

The spawns seen in the standard Fashion Week event will continue. You can see a breakdown of the main event here. Event bonuses: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. Photobombs: Groagunk wearing a cap may appear when taking snapshots during Fashion Week: Taken Over. Field Research: Mysterious Components, Charged TMs, Fast TMs An event-themed Collection Challenge will award Stardust and an encounter with Trubbish PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed species

Shadow Raids: One-Star Raids: Shadow Nidoran ♀ (can be Shiny), Shadow Nidoran ♂ (can be Shiny), Shadow Ralts (can be Shiny), and Shadow Totodile Three-Star Raids: Shadow Electabuzz, Shadow Magmar, Shadow Wobbuffet



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!