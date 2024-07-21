Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Shuffle Tactics

Shuffle Tactics Announced With Public Alpha Coming This Week

The Arcade Crew revealed a brand new game this week, Shuffle Tactics, with an all-new Public Alpha being released this week.

Article Summary Club Sandwich and The Arcade Crew unveil the game Shuffle Tactics.

Public Alpha of the dark fantasy roguelite RPG launches July 24 on Steam.

Gameplay features tactical deckbuilding and grid-based battle strategies. Recruit 20 sidekicks and gather relics to enhance combat abilities.

Indie game developer Club Sandwich (one of our favorite new studio names) and publisher The Arcade Crew recently announced their latest game, Shuffle Tactics. This is a dark fantasy title built around roguelite RPG mechanics and tactical deckbuilding, as you play as a King attempting to revive a cursed kingdom and bring back his Queen. The game won't be released until sometime in 2025, but for now, you'll be able to play a Public Beta on Steam when they drop it on July 24. For now, enjoy the trailer and info below.

Shuffle Tactics

In Shuffle Tactics' medieval world of Asteria, King Ogma has cursed the land while attempting to revive his beloved queen. Instead of returning his true love to her kingdom, King Ogma has inflicted Glimmer upon the world. This mysterious force corrupts the inhabitants of Asteria and the King himself while imbuing Shuffle Tactics' starring heroes with special powers. Discover the secret behind the curse that repeatedly revives these warriors after they fall in battle, all while fighting to bring down the corrupted King Ogma to restore peace to the realm of Asteria. Shuffle Tactics' grid-based encounters challenge players to capitalize on terrain-focused environmental tactics with the adaptable mastery encouraged through its deeply customizable deckbuilding, boasting hundreds of cards to experiment with. Players must counter a wealth of variables in their strategies; Shuffle Tactics' battles host 26 uniquely menacing enemy types and 18 boss-tier encounters.

But the looming battles aren't without hope and won't be faced alone. A roster of 20 different sidekicks, each commanding their own advantages in battle across a range of disciplines, including healing, magic, and archery, will support Asteria's hopeful savior. Players can hire these allies to capitalize on powerful synergies in battle, creating spectacular and potentially unstoppable parties. Deepen tactical options and opportunities further by finding mythical relics, opening new possibilities in each battle. The world of Asteria joins bands of enemies realized through lively pixel art with snowy woodland environments draped in rich lighting and shadows, providing an eye-catching flair to Shuffle Tactics' methodical fights. Clever positioning to capitalize on the terrain's shifting elevation will be crucial to forging a way through superbly rewarding battles.

