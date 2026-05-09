Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cid Meier’s Civilization VII, Civilization VII, Firaxis Games

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Announces New Test of Time Update

Sid Meier's Civilization VII will expand how you play with your empire through the ages as the Test of Time update is coming soon

Article Summary Civilization VII’s free Test of Time update lets you start in any age and carry your empire through history.

Time-Tested Civs let you keep one civilization all campaign long, with Syncretism and Affirmation adding new ways to build.

Civilization VII also overhauls Victories and replaces Legacy Paths with Triumphs tied to six core attributes.

Test of Time adds a Fractal Continent map, new Commerce and Advisor screens, fresh events, music, balance changes, and a leader.

2K Games and Firaxis Games have revealed a new massive update coming to Cid Meier's Civilization VII, as the Test of Time update. The big selling point of this content is that you'll be able to take your empire to any age or start from any era you wish, as you explore what things would be like without having to start from scratch. We have more details here as to what you'll expect, as well as the teaser trailer, as the content will arrive on May 19, 2026.

Civilization VII Takes Your Empire Through The Ages With The Test of Time Update

Beyond simply being Civ VII's next major update, Test of Time is by far the biggest and most fundamentally game-changing. Our intent was to synthesize over a year's worth of listening, iteration, and playtesting into a single massive, free update that exists in tandem with the many smaller yet meaningful updates already released since launch. The most substantial of these changes arrive in the form of three reworked or entirely new features:

Time-Tested Civs: By far the most-requested addition, you'll be able to play as one civ throughout an entire campaign when the Test of Time update goes live. While you'll still have the option to evolve your empire into a different civilization during Age Transitions, the ability to play as one civ across the span of history is something many players hold dear as a core component of the Civ experience. When playing as these Time-Tested civs, the new Syncretism mechanic will allow you to create all-new builds by adopting the Unique Units or Infrastructure from another civilization that's currently in its Apex Age, or double down on what makes your civ unique with Affirmation.

By far the most-requested addition, you'll be able to play as one civ throughout an entire campaign when the Test of Time update goes live. While you'll still have the option to evolve your empire into a different civilization during Age Transitions, the ability to play as one civ across the span of history is something many players hold dear as a core component of the experience. When playing as these Time-Tested civs, the new Syncretism mechanic will allow you to create all-new builds by adopting the Unique Units or Infrastructure from another civilization that's currently in its Apex Age, or double down on what makes your civ unique with Affirmation. A new Victories system: Through a wider range of activities, Victories have been completely reworked to reward your dominance throughout an entire game. We're committed to making sure your win in Civ VII is defined by successfully making interesting choices and giving you as many paths as possible to pursue greatness.

Through a wider range of activities, Victories have been completely reworked to reward your dominance throughout an entire game. We're committed to making sure your win in is defined by successfully making interesting choices and giving you as many paths as possible to pursue greatness. Triumphs: Completely replacing Legacy Paths is the new Triumphs system. Triumphs offer a wide range of optional, challenging objectives to help each game feel unique, and are tied to each of the six Attributes: Militaristic, Cultural, Scientific, Economic, Diplomatic, and Expansionist.

Alongside these three main pillars, the update also brings other improvements, including:

A new Fractal Continent map

A new Commerce screen

A new Advisor Council

Updated map generation

New Narrative Events

Updates to Specialists and Biomes

New audio and music

Numerous balance changes

A Great (and FREE) new leader!

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