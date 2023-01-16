Siege Of Dungeon Launches Into Steam's Early Access Will you be able to survive the challenges in Siege Of Dungeon? You can test your might in the Early Access version, out now.

IndieArk and FirePilar2, along with developer Binary Tree Studio, have released an Early Access version of Siege Of Dungeon for Steam. The game mixes elements of RPG and dungeon crawling, and roguelite mechanics as you will explore a mysterious castle that just showed up one day. You are one of the many soldiers who are testing yourselves, as many have gone here and live to tell the tale. You'll be getting a limited version of the game to experiment with as they are working on finishing it up. We got more info on the game below.

"Siege Of Dungeon combines rouge-lite elements with traditional turn-based RPGs. Each time players dive into the dungeon, not a single one of the dozens of interconnected rooms will be like the last. With randomly generated events, enemies, traps, and more, players must be quick on their feet and prepared for anything. Rewards will also be randomly generated, with over 140 relics to uncover. Unique to Siege Of Dungeon is the use of an entire party to help take on the creatures lurking below. Adjacent characters can fight as a party together, or players can split up their characters to explore more ground quickly. Think carefully, strategize and have your team work together, and players may just be the first to survive this siege."

Charge Into the Dungeon: Dive into the randomly generated Underworld. Your decisions will determine various locations of monsters and events that could lead your team to crisis or victory.

Explore by Yourself or with your Team: In vast interconnected dungeons, only adjacent characters can fight as a party. When being surrounded by enemies, should you take on monsters by yourself or as a group? Should you split up to explore more ground or stick together?

Learn from the Past: Uncover relics and skills from adventurers' pasts. Their unfulfilled ambitions will allow you to combine ever-changing battle strategies. When combining these two factors, use spectacular "burst" attacks to annihilate enemies that stand in your way.

Discover the Story of the Dungeon: After a foreboding castle appeared suddenly, each country sent troops to investigate. They uncovered a huge labyrinth underneath. Monsters lurk there, but so does a horde of valuables. Many strong adventurers are still drawn there despite the rumors of the many dangers lurking below.