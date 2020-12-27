Silent Hill Creator Is Working On A New Horror Game

Looks like Hideo Kojima isn't the only former Silent Hill person moving onto something else as the game's creator has a new project. Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of the series, gave an interview to IGN Japan in which he briefly went over what he's currently doing at his new studio, Bokeh Game Studio. By all accounts, the game looks to be a new horror title that will be released sometime in 2023 for PC. What's more, the game sounds like it will appeal to fans of his previous work, so while it may not be a Silent Hill game, fans may see more than a few tropes of the previous franchise creep through. Here's a snippet from the interview.

When pressed on whether this new title will lean more toward the horror themes of Silent Hill and Siren or the cuter anime-styled paranormal setting of Gravity Rush, he explained, "If anything, this will be more of a horror-oriented game. But we will focus on making this a broader entertainment experience, rather than a hardcore horror game." […] Regarding the studio's foundation, Toyama explained that a combination of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic and turning 50 prompted him to think about his future, and to answer the beckoning call of independence. He turned to longtime collaborators [Kazunobu] Sato (producer on the Siren series and The Last Guardian) and Junya Okura (lead level designer on the Siren and Gravity Rush series, whom Toyama credits with giving shape to his gameplay ideas), and the three Japan Studio colleagues set up Bokeh Game Studio together, with Toyama as Creator, Sato as Producer and Okura as Game Director. They initially considered creating smaller mobile games, before eventually building up a team of "mostly veterans" to increase the scale of their ambitions.