Posted in: Games, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Marvelous Inc., Silent Hope

Silent Hope Shows off Opening Anime Sequence & Song

Check out XSEED Games' latest video for the game Silent Hope, as we look at the opening of the game in all its anime glory.

XSEED Games decided to show off a little something special this week from Silent Hope, as we got a good look at the game's opening anime sequence. The team is looking to have to reminisce back to the glory days of action RPG titles with this new game, and to give it that sense of wonder and excitement, they have given it an opening that will throw you back into that era, with an amazing song by rock band KAMI WA SAIKORO WO FURANAI. We got that video for you to check out down at the bottom as we wait for the game to be released on October 3rd, 2023, for PC and Nintendo Switch.

"In a world without words, what hope is there for humanity? Silent Hope takes place in a once-peaceful land, silenced by the former King who stole people's speech before escaping into the endless chasm known as The Abyss. Following these events, the Princess, mourning her father's actions, wept endlessly until her sorrow entombed her in a magical teardrop. Now, years after these events faded from memory, seven heroes find themselves imbued with new powers and drawn towards the Princess; to restore their world, they must brave the depths of The Abyss to find the long-lost King and free the Princess from her crystalline prison."

"Silent Hope harkens back to the glory days of isometric dungeon-crawlers while adopting modern features. Players will take the role of seven unlikely heroes, each with their own unique weapon, fighting style, and non-combat job. After spending their days battling through enemies and collecting materials in The Abyss, the heroes return to Base Camp to craft items, improve gear, and rest up for their next adventure. Each journey into The Abyss will be a fresh experience, with randomized layouts ensuring every excursion has the element of chance, with even greater dangers lurking the further the heroes dare to venture."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!