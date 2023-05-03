Silica Officially Enters Steam Early Access Today You can now experience the mix of real-time strategy mixed with a first-person shooter today as Silica is now in Early Access.

Indie developer and publisher Bohemia Interactive have officially released their RTS/FPS title Silica into Steam's Early Access today. The game has gone through testing phases over the past few months to bring it to this point, allowing you to try out this mix of real-time strategy mechanics married with the action of a first-person shooter. No word on when the full version will be released, but at least you can try out this limited version of the game right now.

"Dive into Silica, an immersive blend of first-person shooter and real-time strategy, each true to its respective genre. The game allows you freedom of choice without forcing you to play as either. If you prefer sand-filled boots, bullets whizzing overhead, and menacing alien jaws closing in, the infantry role is for you. Not limited to merely foot-based soldiers, you can also take control of any available vehicles, including the colossal Harvester, the speedy Light Quad, or the insidious Siege Tank, just to name a few. Or, if chewing metal is your niche, then the hive-mind, insect-like aliens are your faction of choice. Shift your consciousness between creatures such as the stealthy Crab, the nimble Hunter, or the armored Goliath. For those who'd rather command their forces from a distance, the esteemed role of Commander awaits you in the relative safety of orbit. Deploy Harvesters to silica crystal fields, hiding the valuable resources you're after. Construct and place immense structures to produce and dispatch units that will dominate the battlefield."