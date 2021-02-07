Singapore Will Play Host To The 2021 Dota 2 Major

This week, major esports tournament organizer the PGL announced that the first Dota 2 Major of the 2021 DPC Season will happen in Singapore. The company revealed that they will be setting up the tournament in one of the safest countries in the world right now when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second time PGL will hold an event in Singapore, the first one being the Dota 2 World Pro Invitational back in December 2019. This time around the tournament will be organized in partnership with ONE Esports and Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and will be the first Major to be broadcast in 4K. This is also the first season of the Dota Pro Circuit as they will deliver 18 teams in the world to qualify for the event as they will battle for a $500k prize. All teams will be flown into the country and compete on-site following health guidelines, as the event will take place starting on March 27th and run all the way until April 4th. Here's a quick quote from the PGL about the event being the first in-person one they will run since early 2020.

"We are pleased to come back to Singapore for another great tournament after the Dota 2 Singapore Invitational 2019. PGL is honored to present the first Major of Winter 21 DPC, which will occur in one of the safest places possible – Singapore. After running The Manila Major and The Kuala Lumpur Major, we are now returning with another memorable event in Southeast Asia. We are committed to this region with a strategic partnership with Singapore's primary trade association for esports; the Singapore Games Association (SGGA), and we are more than happy to run great events for SEA and Dota 2 over and over again," said Silviu Stroie, CEO of the PGL.