Sins Of A Solar Empire II Adds Multiplayer In Latest Update Sins Of A Solar Empire II got a new update this week, and with it comes a feature people have demanded for a while: Multiplayer!

Stardock Games and Ironclad games have released a new update for Sins Of A Solar Empire II, giving the game several new additions to experience. The primary focus of this update is that it adds the highly-requested and anticipated Multiplayer mode, giving you and others the chance to face off against each other in real-time battles. The update also includes new ship models, an updated UI for the Research Tree, and a number of improved textures for capital ships. Plus, the usual bug fixes and whatnot. You can read more about it below along with a quote from the devs.

The introduction of multiplayer is a core stage in Sins Of A Solar Empire II's development, and as such, Stardock and Ironclad are eager to get feedback from players as they continuously improve upon it. This multiplayer experience is merely the tip of the iceberg, but eager Sins players can get a solid feel for what the new engine brings to the table. For instance, players can now jump into an existing multiplayer game and take the reins from an AI empire or a friend who has to leave. This gives players a lot of flexibility, especially as competitive matches get longer and longer. Additionally, players can set up private games and invite friends (or enemies) via game codes.

"We want to thank everyone who has been playing the Technical Preview and providing feedback, but we've heard you all loud and clear: You want multiplayer. Everyone has been waiting for the chance to wage war against each other, and now they can," said Brian Clair, Director of Publishing for Stardock. "Giving players the option to jump in to take over an AI empire is such a fantastic addition. Internally, we've had colleagues jump into ongoing matches and completely annihilate people who thought they had a sure victory. We can't wait to see how our community takes to this feature and it's only the beginning!"