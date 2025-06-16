Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Six One Indie

Six One Indie Showcase Announces Return, Taking Submissions

The Six One Indie Showcase will make a return this September, but before that, they will take submissions starting later this week

Article Summary Six One Indie Showcase returns September 18, 2025, with a livestream dedicated to indie games.

Submissions for indie game trailers open June 20 and close July 8, free and open to all creators.

May 2025 Showcase gained 80,000+ official views and nearly 1 million across co-streams and reactions.

Showcase supports emerging talent, offering visibility, editorial coverage, and marketing help to indies.

Organizers for Six One Indie have confirmed that they are holding another showcase this September and are about to take submissions to be a part of it. The team confirmed the event will take place on September 18, 2025, as they will present another livestream of indie games for you to check out. Before that, however, from June 20 until July 8, anyone with an indie game can submit to have their trailer showcased. We have more info as submissions are happening on their website.

Six One Indie Showcase – September 2025

The September edition follows the success of the May 2025 Showcase, which amassed nearly 80,000 views on the official stream alone, and nearly 1 million views across co-streams, influencer reactions, and trailer breakouts. The event has become a trusted source of visibility and momentum for indie games—driving wishlist surges and opening real business development opportunities for participating creators. Submissions and participation remain completely free and open to all indie teams, whether you're showcasing a polished vertical slice or teasing your game's earliest reveal. Games selected for the Showcase receive bespoke editorial coverage, direct marketing support, and a spotlight during the premiere event.

Since its debut in 2022, the Six One Indie Showcase has featured more than 150 indie games, from solo dev passion projects to international studio debuts. The show remains committed to platforming new voices, spotlighting underrepresented talent, and removing barriers between developers and audiences. Six One Indie strives to be a critical backbone for the indie scene, supporting developers and bringing overlooked games to audiences through curated events and thoughtful media. The Six One Indie Showcase and The Indie Game Awards serve as premier platforms for discovering, promoting, and celebrating indie games and the human beings behind them. We aim to give indie games the visibility they deserve while fostering a community of developers, players, and enthusiasts who share a passion for the indie scene.

