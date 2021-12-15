Skald: Against The Black Priory Will Release In 2022

Raw Fury revealed that have taken over publishing for Skald: Against The Black Priory, which will be released sometime in 2022. The company has partnered with developer Scape-IT AS (Anders Lauridsen) to release the game on PC on Steam and GOG, as it has been out in Early Access for a while now. Back in mid-2020, the game was originally revealed to be at 75% complete, but in the past year and a half, word on the development has been quiet, so it's been a little hard to judge as to when we might see it next year. In the meantime, you can check out a new trailer for the game below.

You drag yourself from the black tides, across the corpses of drowned men, and onto the unwelcoming, craggy shoreline. Gulls cry overhead and the stink of seaweed fills your nose. By some miracle you have made it to Idra. It will take all your skill to survive and unravel the eldritch mysteries of the Black Priory. Pray your sanity holds. Skald: Against The Black Priory is an old-school roleplaying game that combines modern design and a fully realised narrative with authentic 8-bit looks and charms. Delve into a dark fantasy world, full of tragic heroes, violent deaths and Lovecraftian, cosmic horror. Explore an engaging, branching story mixed with rich exploration and crunchy, tactical, turn-based combat that will seem familiar yet innovative to RPG fans, old and new. Do you have what it takes to lead a company of broken heroes from the tainted shores of Idra to the gates of the Black Priory – and beyond?

Experience a richly illustrated world of authentic pixel art using thousands of hand-drawn tiles and images. Build your main character and recruit a party from among a dozen diverse characters, each with their own skill-set, agenda and personality. Explore the vast expanse of Freymark and the Outer Isles and watch your actions spell doom or salvation for the region.