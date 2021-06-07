Skeler Boy, A 2-Dimensional Adventure Game, Live On Kickstarter

ManiacBoyStudio, an up-and-coming independent video game developer comprised of four friends with a passion for gaming and films, has announced that their first video game project, Skeler Boy, is now live to be crowdfunded on Kickstarter! This game is the studio's first foray into creating a video game, but the progress is already quite apparent!

Skeler Boy is a pixel-art game with a horror atmosphere to it. Inspired by classic horror movies such as 1973's The Exorcist, 1980's The Shining and 1984's The Neverending Story, this game has an interesting 2-dimensional top-down aesthetic but can also be played while wearing 3-D glasses to allow the game's retro-esque graphics to really pop at you.

According to the press release by ManiacBoyStudio, Skeler Boy's stretch goals include expansion into other platforms, in the following order:

€6,000: PC And Android

€10,000: Game Boy

€30,000: Nintendo Entertainment System

Furthermore, if the Game Boy or NES goals are reached, the copies of this game for these platforms will include the cartridge, box, and manual as part of this respective stretch goals.

The key features for Skeler Boy include the following:

Intriguing 2D top-down adventure

Inspired by horror films from the 70s and the 80s

Conversations, objects, riddles and other surprises

Pixel-art visual and 8-bit soundtrack

Use the classic 3D glasses for an immersive experience

Available for Game Boy and NES

If you are interested in helping fund this indie game, you can do so by backing it on Kickstarter via this link. Are you into the idea of games like Skeler Boy breathing new life into older platforms like the Game Boy or NES? Let us know what you think in the comments below!