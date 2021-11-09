Mattel163 has a lot to celebrate with the launch of the mobile version of Skip-Bo as the game brought in over three million games in week one. The company took a moment to mark the success of the classic card game, as they brought in millions of users across both iOS and Android devices to try it out on launch. Which resulted in a pretty awesome first week for them with over three million games being played across both platforms. Not to shabby for an old-school card game being brought to life for modern players. We have more info on the celebration from the company below.

"We're excited to be launching our third mobile game from Mattel163. Our team is great at working their magic on innovating classic board games into mobile friendly hits. We've had tremendous success with UNO Mobile and Phase 10 Mobile. We've been growing our studio rapidly in the past three years, and working hard to bring more top-class digital entertainment to players around the world. We'll be launching new titles from different genres in 2022, very excited about the future of Mattel163!" said Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163.

Skip-Bo launched as a fully featured mobile game with three different ways to play. Skip-Bo's Adventure mode walks the player through 4 beautifully painted vistas with 200+ levels to solve. It takes Skip-Bo back to its solitaire roots and introduces new challenges for Skip-Bo experts and new players alike. Players can also hop into the online arena to play the classic Skip-Bo rules with people all over the world, or play offline to take it easy in a private match against the game. Skip-Bo will be getting even better this holiday season. In December, invite your friends and family to play Skip-Bo just as if you were at the table together. Make new friends in the online arena, chat, and play!