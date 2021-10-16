Skul: The Hero Slayer Finally Comes To Consoles Next Week

Some fun news from Neowiz this week as we now know when Skul: The Hero Slayer will be making its way over to consoles. The game will officially drop on all three major consoles (including next-gen) on October 21st, 2021. And it won't just be the regular game, it's also getting an update that will be added to PC as well. The next update includes the all-new Hard Mode, new enemies, and a bunch of new content to give it the game a little more all-around when you jump into it on Xbox, Switch, or PlayStation. You can read about those additions in detail here as we have the console trailer for you below.

'Skul: The Hero Slayer' is an action-platformer that boasts rogue-like features such as ever-changing and challenging maps. It will keep you on your toes, as you will never know what to expect. Skul is no ordinary skeleton. In addition to his formidable fighting skills, he can gain new and exciting abilities depending on which skull he's wearing. Use up to 2 skulls at a time, each of which has its own unique attack range, speed and power. Choose combos that match your playing style and switch them in the heat of battle to bring your enemies to their knees. The power is in your hands!

The human race attacking the Demon King's castle is nothing new and has happened countless times before. What makes this time different though, is that the Adventurers decided to join forces with the Imperial Army and the 'Hero of Caerleon' to lead a full onslaught in hopes of wiping out the Demons once and for all. They attacked the Demon stronghold with overwhelming numbers and succeeded in its total destruction. All of the demons in the castle were taken prisoner except for one lone skeleton named 'Skul'.