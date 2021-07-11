Sky: Children Of The Light Launches First Crossover Seasonal Event

The crew at thatgamecompany has launched the first crossover season event for Sky: Children Of The Light for you to check out. This particular event is being called "Season of The Little Prince" as it features a crossover with Le Petit Prince, the beloved cross-generational French children's novel created by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. The event comes about in partnership with the foundation tied to the series as it helps celebrate Le Petit Prince's 75th anniversary. You can read more about it below as this will be running for a short time.

The 'Season of The Little Prince' will be Sky's 10th season release and will be playable over the next 11 weeks. A brand new beautifully-designed "Starlight Desert" area has been added to stage the all-new storyline. Through the season, the player will be tasked to explore a different part of the Sky kingdom with the Little Prince to learn about his story and his travels. Fans of the novel will recognize some of the other iconic characters joining the themed narrative arc too. There will be more surprises, expressions, items and cosmetics to unlock throughout this special season.

"It is wonderful to see The Little Prince in 'Sky'. We are glad Jenova and his team thought about this collaboration. It makes perfect sense as The Little Prince and Sky have strong values in common and both inspire people to cherish friendship, love and childhood." added Olivier d'Agay, great nephew of Antoine de Saint Exupéry and Executive Director of the Antoine de Saint Exupéry Youth Foundation.

"Le Petit Prince was one of the strongest inspirations to me and the team during the early development of Sky. There are so many layers of depth about childhood, love and friendship in this book, even when we revisited it for this season we were discovering new things. I am so honored to be working with Olivier and his team. We hope the Sky fans savor it as much as we have designing this new season," added Jenova Chen, co-Founder and Creative Director at thatgamecompany.