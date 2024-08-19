Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Octeto Studios, PQube, Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire

Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire Announces October Release Date

After being teased a few months ago, PQube has revealed the official release date for Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire, coming this October

Article Summary PQube announces Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire release date: October 10, 2024.

Homage to JRPG classics, featuring turn-based dogfights and sky pirates.

Captain Glenn Windwalker leads a crew against The Alliance in an open sky adventure.

Studio Ghibli-inspired visuals, strategic battles, and immersive storyline await.

Indie game developer Octeto Studios and publisher PQube have confirmed the official launch date for Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire, as we'll see the game arrive this October. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this particular title is a homage to JRPG games from the past, as you explore the open skies as a band of sky pirates fighting in adrenaline-filled turn-based dogfights. Captain your crew through an adventure while gaining new allies, upgrading your equipment, and fighting against The Alliance, who aim to take you and all of your companies out of the air. We have more details on the game below and the latest trailer above, as it will arrive on October 10, 2024, for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles.

Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire

Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire is a homage to JRPG classics! Set in the open skies, experience adrenaline-filled turn-based dogfights as you take the role of captain and unite a party of rag-tag sky pirates, setting upon an unforgettable, touching journey. Relive the charm of classic RPGs with a touching story about the search for purpose. Take the role of Glenn Windwalker as you assemble your team of sky pirates and fight against The Alliance.

Fight adversaries within the open skies in strategic turn-based dog fights. Tactically plan attacks and adapt your strategy to the ever-changing scenarios! Unlock new special moves and equip your team with the best possible chance of victory! Assemble a party of rag-tag air pirates and upgrade airships with new special abilities as you progress through a winding narrative! Manage resources and expand your airship departments strategically. Do you have what it takes to be captain? Stunning Studio Ghibli-inspired visuals make for diverse environments and memorable character design. Discover new towns and cultures and help solve local problems to gain their support and loyalty.

