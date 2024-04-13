Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged:

Skybound Releases New Invincible Universe Fortnite Experience Story

Invincible Universe – Rise Of The Sequids has been released as part of Skybound Games' new Fortnite experience featuring the series.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Skybound Games launches new Invincible Universe-themed Fortnite experience, Rise Of The Sequids.
  • Experience a unique 10-v-10 deathmatch against the alien Sequids inside Fortnite Creative.
  • Dynamic gameplay where fallen players switch sides, altering the balance of power in real-time.
  • Pushes Unreal Editor for Fortnite limits, following Invincible narrative experiences and shooters.

Skybound Games has released a brand new story for Invincible Universe, their Fortnite experience – as Rise Of The Sequids is available now. This is a brand-new, free-to-play, 10-v-10 deathmatch experience completely within Fortnite, as you will take on the roles of the characters from the iconic comic book/TV franchise and fight against one of their greatest foes. The Sequids are world-destroying parasitic aliens who have come to control and destroy the Earth, leaving you as the only thing standing in their way. We have more details below, along with a new trailer for you above, as you can access it in Fortnite with Island Code: 6860-5764-7093.

Skybound Releases New Invincible Universe Fortnite Experience Story
Credit: Skybound Games

Invincible Universe – Rise Of The Sequids

Dive into the latest epic crossover between Fortnite and Invincible, based on the popular "Red vs Blue" team deathmatch-style game mode in Fortnite Creative… with a twist. The match ends only when all players have been assimilated to one team!

Invincible Universe – Rise of the Sequids centers on a battle for dominance between humanity and world-destroying aliens. Unique to the Invincible universe, Sequids are parasitic creatures that latch onto, fuse with and control a host body. If a human player is killed, they respawn at the Sequid team base as a Sequid player. If a Sequid player is killed, they respawn at the human team base as a human player. A HUD slider tracks the balance of players on each side in real-time. Will the hive-minded aliens prevail? Or will humanity be victorious? You decide.

Continuing to push the limits of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) to new heights, Invincible Universe – Rise of the Sequids is the latest in Skybound Games' series of superheroic Fortnite experiences. It follows the release of the robust narrative experience Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks and the free-for-all shooter Invincible: GDA Combat Training.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.